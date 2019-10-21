Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Notches 36-yard reception Sunday
Ateman caught his lone target for 36 receiving yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.
Ateman logged 23-plus offensive snaps for the second straight game with fellow receivers Tyrell Williams (foot), Dwayne Harris (ankle) and Zay Jones (coach's decision) all sidelined, but Ateman has recorded just one total reception during this span of increased opportunity. Williams' plantar fasciitis may keep him out in Week 8 against the Texans as well, which could lend Ateman additional chances to prove his worthiness of a roster spot in Oakland moving forward.
