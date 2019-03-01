Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Penciled in as starter
General manager Mike Mayock said Ateman will enter the offseason as Oakland's projected starter at the X receiver spot, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The seventh-round pick made a bit of noise toward the end of his rookie season, but marks of 10.3 yards per catch and 5.0 per target don't exactly make the best case to keep him in a starting role. At the very least, Ateman will face significant competition for the job, and he may even need to battle for a roster spot if the Raiders have a busy offseason at his position.
