Ateman caught five of seven targets for 49 yards in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to Seattle.

Ateman had a solid showing in his final opportunity to earn a roster spot this preseason. Fellow fringe wideout Keelan Doss had more receptions and yards, but also received a team-high 12 targets. There is likely only room for one -- if either -- of the lanky wideouts on the 53-man roster, so we will see who head coach Jon Gruden decides to roll with when roster cuts are due Saturday.

