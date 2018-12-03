Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Registers first score of NFL career
Ateman caught two of four targets, accounting for 16 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Kansas City.
Ateman is likely to remain more of an uplifting story than a fantasy revelation, rising from seventh-round draft choice in April's draft to a modest contributor on Oakland's active roster. The rookie wideout appears to be here to stay, with nine receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in three weeks as a member of the 53-man squad, most recently garnering four of 22 wide receiver targets in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Week 14 brings a matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that's been proficient in defending the pass this year, ranking top 10 with 223.3 yards allowed per game through the air.
