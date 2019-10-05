Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Rises to 53-man roster
Ateman was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
With Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (elbow) listed as questionable, Ateman was brought up for depth in case one or more of them sit out. Ateman suited up in seven games for the Raiders last year, hauling in 15 of 31 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown.
