Ateman caught three of seven targets for 46 yards in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos, finishing his 2019 campaign with five receptions on 10 targets for 116 yards in 11 games.

Ateman's role in the Raiders' aerial attack was severely limited throughout his second year in the league until finally logging a season-high 52 offensive snaps and seven targets in Week 17. He'll look to compete for a roster spot again in 2020 alongside fellow reserves Rico Gafford and Keelan Doss behind current starters Tyrell Williams (foot), Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones.