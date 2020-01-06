Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Season-high seven targets in finale
Ateman caught three of seven targets for 46 yards in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos, finishing his 2019 campaign with five receptions on 10 targets for 116 yards in 11 games.
Ateman's role in the Raiders' aerial attack was severely limited throughout his second year in the league until finally logging a season-high 52 offensive snaps and seven targets in Week 17. He'll look to compete for a roster spot again in 2020 alongside fellow reserves Rico Gafford and Keelan Doss behind current starters Tyrell Williams (foot), Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...