Ateman will step up as the Raiders' No. 4 wide receiver against the Packers on Sunday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Ateman is facing notable opportunity with Tyrell Williams (foot), Zay Jones (coach's decision) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all inactive. The big-bodied wideout is a candidate to see key looks in Oakland's aerial attack Sunday, though he may not have a consistent role once the team's other weapons get healthy.