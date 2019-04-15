The Raiders signed Ateman, an exclusive rights free agent, on Monday.

Ateman has been nudged down the depth chart throughout the offseason due to trade for Antonio Brown and signings of Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant (toe). Still, Ateman may get in the act as an X receiver in 2019, considering GM Mike Mayock called him the projected starter at the spot before all the additions. In a seven-game cameo to conclude last season, Ateman hauled in 15 of his 31 targets for 154 yards and one touchdown.

