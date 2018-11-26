Ateman caught three of 10 targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore.

The rookie, in just his second game, had five more targets than any other Raider on Sunday. He's been targeted a whopping 15 times in two games. He hasn't done a ton with them, absent last week's 32-yard reception he's averaging just 5.7 yards per catch. Next Sunday's game against Kansas City could help toward his development as the Chiefs, often playing from ahead, have surrendered a league-high 320 passing yards per game.

