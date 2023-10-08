Epps (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Epps did not appear on Las Vegas' injury report Thursday or Friday, but he will draw a questionable designation after popping up with a knee issue Saturday. The 27-year-old cornerback was still a full participant during Saturday's practice, and the nature of his knee injury is still unclear. Should Epps ultimately end up inactive, expect Roderic Teamer and/or Isaiah Pola-Mao to step into bigger roles alongside starting free safety Trevon Moehrig.