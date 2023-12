Epps (neck) was not listed on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday.

Epps sustained a neck injury in Week 12 against the Chiefs and finished the game with two tackles (one solo). The bye week appears to have allowed Epps to recover from the stinger and he's on track to play Sunday against the Vikings. In 12 games this season, he's recorded 47 tackles (32 solo), one pass deflection and a fumble recovery.