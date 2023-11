Epps (neck) is officially questionable to play against Kansas City on Sunday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Epps suffered a stinger in last Sunday's loss to Miami and didn't play at all in the second half. He logged a trio of limited practice sessions during Week 12 prep, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air. Isaiah Pola-Mao replaced Epps against the Dolphins last weekend and would presumably start against the Chiefs if Epps is unable to suit up.