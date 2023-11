Epps is believed to have suffered a neck stinger in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Epps was unable to return to Sunday's game after the injury and it's not clear if it will impact his status for a Week 12 matchup with the Chiefs. If he is unable to play, Chris Smith would likely be called upon again to fill in at strong safety, unless Roderic Teamer (hamstring) returns to the 53-man roster in time.