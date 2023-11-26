Epps (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Epps was knocked out of last week's loss the Dolphins with a neck injury. He was a limited participant in all three practices this week and will start at strong safety alongside Tre'von Moehrig. Epps has 45 tackles (31 solo) and a fumble recovery in 11 games this season.
