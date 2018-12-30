Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Good to go Sunday
Gilchrist (calf) is active for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Gilchrist was a late addition to the injury report Saturday but is still able to play in Sunday's season finale. The 30-year-old should finish the season having started all 16 games at safety for the Raiders.
