Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Injured in loss
Gilchrist suffered an undisclosed injury in Monday's loss to the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gilchrist drew the start at Oakland's free safety position, but exited the game after a collision with running back Todd Gurley. Expect an update on Gilchrist's injury if he is unable to practice fully to begin Week 2 of the regular season.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Expected back at practice•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Sidelined with foot injury•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Misses minicamp with calf injury•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Signs with Raiders•
-
Texans' Marcus Gilchrist: Quiet in victory•
-
Texans' Marcus Gilchrist: Ties team high in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...