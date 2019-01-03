Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Limited to 15 snaps in finale
Gilchrist accrued two tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Gilchrist logged just 15 defensive snaps after dealing with a calf injury late in the week, but he still finishes the 2018 season tied for the Raiders' team lead in interceptions with three picks in 16 games. He also amassed 58 tackles (40 solo) and six passes defensed as Gilchrist started at free safety next to Karl Joseph. The 30-year-old Gilchrist is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, but Oakland could attempt to re-sign him with fellow veteran Reggie Nelson (shoulder) likely on his way out.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Good to go Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Notches key interception•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Not on injury report•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Injured in loss•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Expected back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...