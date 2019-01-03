Gilchrist accrued two tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Gilchrist logged just 15 defensive snaps after dealing with a calf injury late in the week, but he still finishes the 2018 season tied for the Raiders' team lead in interceptions with three picks in 16 games. He also amassed 58 tackles (40 solo) and six passes defensed as Gilchrist started at free safety next to Karl Joseph. The 30-year-old Gilchrist is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, but Oakland could attempt to re-sign him with fellow veteran Reggie Nelson (shoulder) likely on his way out.

