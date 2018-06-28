Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Misses minicamp with calf injury
Gilchrist missed the Raiders' mandatory minicamp this month due to a strained calf, Matt Kawahara of SFGate.com reports.
The severity of Gilchrist's injury isn't clear, as the veteran could've been held out of minicamp as a precaution. We'll know more about his situation when the team reconvenes for training camp in late July.
