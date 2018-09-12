Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Not on injury report
Gilchrist (undisclosed) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gilchrist exited Monday night's contest after a collision with Rams running back Todd Gurley. His absence from the injury report suggests he's in no danger of missing out on Sunday's Week 2 affair against the Broncos.
