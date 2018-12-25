Gilchrist tallied six tackles and his first interception of the season Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.

After whittling the Oakland lead down to 10 points earlier in the fourth quarter and then forcing a punt, the Broncos had established some momentum, but Gilchrist disrupted that when he picked off Case Keenum with 5:36 remaining. The interception put Oakland in field-goal position, allowing the Raiders to effectively salt the game away. Though this was Gilchrist's best fantasy performance of the season, his lack of consistently big tackle totals caps his weekly upside in IDP settings.