Gilchrist did not participate in Monday's practice due to a foot injury but coach John Gruden is hopeful he can return Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Gilchrist already was sidelined for the Raiders' minicamp back in June, and the injury bug has hit him yet again. However, with Gruden hoping the free safety can make a return to practice as soon as Tuesday, it doesn't appear that the injury is too serious. For now, Gilchrist should be considered day-to-day.