Mariota entered Thursday's night's 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers for Derek Carr (groin) with 13:29 remaining in the second quarter and completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed nine times for 88 yards and another score.

Seeing his first game action since the Titans' AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs in January, Mariota looked like he hadn't missed a beat, hitting Fabian Moreau for a 22-yard gain on his first pass attempt and culminating his first drive with a 35-yard scoring strike to Darren Waller. The 2015 second overall pick continued to produce throughout the contest, leading three scoring drives comprised of at least 10 plays and impressively capping off the penultimate one with a two-yard touchdown dive into the right corner of the end zone. Mariota's late fourth-quarter interception may very well have cost the Raiders a win, considering it came at the Chargers' 16-yard line with under two minutes to play and the score tied, but it's difficult to find fault overall with what the sixth-year pro was able to do in an emergency capacity. Carr will have a couple of extra days to try and heal up for a Week 16 Saturday night battle against the Dolphins on Dec. 26, but if he's ultimately unable to suit up, Mariota will be in line to start a potentially critical game for Las Vegas.