Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Contract parameters outlined

Mariota's deal with the Raiders is two years for $17.6 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that $7.5 million in the first year of the contract is fully guaranteed, with incentives also included in the QB's agreement with the team. For now, Mariota slots in behind incumbent starter Derek Carr, but it's plausible that down the road, Mariota -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft -- could make a run at the Raiders' top job, if Carr experiences any on-field struggles or suffers an injury.