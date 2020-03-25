Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Expecting backup role

Mariota said he'll serve as Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders, ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez reports. "First and foremost, this is Derek's team, and I understand that," Mariota said Tuesday.

A two-year, $17.6 million contract with $7.5 million guaranteed has sparked rumors of a job battle between Carr and Mariota. The former Titan was quick to shoot down those rumors, but there's no way to spin it as a positive for Carr when his team brings in the highest-paid backup in the league. Carr may still have security for the Week 1 starting job, but he'll be looking over his shoulder if he struggles early in the season.