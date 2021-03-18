The Raiders told Mariota he will be released (or traded) if he doesn't accept a pay cut to $3 million for 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mariota is scheduled for a non-guaranteed $10.725 million in the second season of his two-year contract. The Raiders aren't likely to find a trade partner, but Mariota should be able to generate interest as a free agent, and he could ultimately get more than $3 million. Any hope for a trade would depend on a contract renegotiation that put Mariota's salary somewhere between the two aforementioned numbers.