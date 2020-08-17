Mariota has been impressing Raiders coach Jon Gruden with his athleticism and mobility in training camp, as Gruden proclaimed last Friday that his new backup quarterback is "a dazzling playmaker with his feet," Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden also mentioned that Mariota has overcome an ankle issue, allowing the former Titan to take off running when the pocket broke down in Friday's training camp session. Mariota doesn't pose much of a threat to starter Derek Carr heading into Week 1 of the regular season as the latter still has control of the offense, but the Raiders appear to be content with their offseason investment in Mariota at this point.