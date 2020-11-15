site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Inactive yet again
RotoWire Staff
Mariota (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Mariota continues to operate as the No. 3 quarterback for Las Vegas, while Nathan Peterman is the primary backup for Derek Carr.
