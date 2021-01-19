Mariota could be released this offseason, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Mariota is scheduled for a non-guaranteed $10.625 million base salary in 2021, the second season of his two-year contract. The Raiders might be interested in keeping him around as a backup QB, but probably not at that price. Mariota played well in his one 2020 appearance, piling up 226 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and two total TDs in a 30-27 loss to the Chargers in Week 15. He otherwise spent the season on the bench behind Derek Carr, who threw for 300 yards four times in the final five weeks.

