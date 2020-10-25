Mariota (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Case Keefer of The Las Vegas Sun reports.

Mariota was designated to return from injured reserve Sept. 30 and subsequently activated from IR on Tuesday. Despite the progression he has made from a strained pectoral suffered in training camp, Mariota will remain sidelined for at least one more week. Behind starting quarterback Derek Carr, fourth-year man Nathan Peterman stands as the backup option against coach Jon Gruden's former team.