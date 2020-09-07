Mariota (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mariota dealt with shoulder and ankle woes during the offseason, but coach Jon Gruden has iterated the quarterback's current issue is unrelated, calling him day-to-day on Aug. 26. Still, Mariota remains away from the field, leaving Nathan Peterman as the only reserve QB on the Raiders roster behind Derek Carr.

