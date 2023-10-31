Watch Now:

Peters had five tackles (three solo) and a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

With the Raiders' offense struggling to produce points, Peters took advantage of a poor throw from Jared Goff intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown at the beginning of the third quarter and took it 75 yards the other way for a pick-six. It was Peters' first interception of the season and the first since Week 3 of the 2022 season when he played for the Ravens. He's up to 35 tackles on the season and is on pace to surpass the 47 he had last year.

