Peters is expected to be let go by the Raiders before the team returns from its Week 13 bye, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Peters has had several instances this season in which his effort was called into question, culminating in Sunday's loss to Kansas City in which he was benched midway through the second quarter. He had an exchange with interim head coach Antonio Pierce and didn't return during the second half. Peters was reportedly almost cut earlier this year, and the team's patience has apparently worn out. The 30-year-old's statistical production is close to what he accomplished with the Ravens last year, as he tallied 43 tackles (28 solo), an interception, a touchdown and five pass defenses over his first 12 appearances with the Raiders. However, he wasn't as effective in pass coverage and missed some tackles in crucial games, so he's expected to part ways with the organization for the final few games of the year. Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson and Jack Jones are candidates to see increased playing time following the Raiders' Week 13 bye.