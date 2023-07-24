Peters agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons for Baltimore, totaling 99 tackles, 15 pass defenses, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two sacks. The veteran hasn't played a full regular season since 2018, but when healthy, he can be as productive as any cornerback in the league. Despite being added right before training camp, Peters should still be Las Vegas' top cornerback in 2023.