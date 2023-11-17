Peters (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at the Dolphins, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Peters was limited at practice all week, but he's apparently healthy enough to play in Week 11. He profiles as the Raiders' top cornerback for a Raiders team lining up across from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.
