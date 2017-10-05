Play

Edwards (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Edwards did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to a back injury but it appears it wasn't too serious, as the defensive end was back out on the field just a day later. Barring any setbacks in Friday's session, the third-year pro should be all clear for Sunday's tilt with the Ravens.

