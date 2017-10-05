Raiders' Mario Edwards: Full participant in practice
Edwards (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Edwards did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to a back injury but it appears it wasn't too serious, as the defensive end was back out on the field just a day later. Barring any setbacks in Friday's session, the third-year pro should be all clear for Sunday's tilt with the Ravens.
More News
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Records one sack Sunday•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Removed from Non-Football Injury list Thursday•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Sits out Monday•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Active Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Activated in advance of Week 16•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...