Raiders' Mario Edwards: Half sack in win
Edwards recorded five tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.
Edwards was dealing with a back injury all week, which limited his participation in practice. However, the defensive end didn't appeared to be slowed down in Sunday's win, as he notched his first sack since Week 4 and his highest tackle count of the season. He'll now get the bye week to rest before taking on the Patriots in Week 11.
