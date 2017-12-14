Raiders' Mario Edwards: Non-participant at Wednesday's practice
Edwards (ankle) did not participate at Wednesday's practice.
Edwards briefly exited Week 14's game against the Chiefs after injuring his ankle, but was able to return after getting taped up. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman's absence Wednesday could have been precautionary. Edwards' participation later in the week should give a better idea of his health heading into Week 15.
