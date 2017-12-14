Edwards (ankle) did not participate at Wednesday's practice.

Edwards briefly exited Week 14's game against the Chiefs after injuring his ankle, but was able to return after getting taped up. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman's absence Wednesday could have been precautionary. Edwards' participation later in the week should give a better idea of his health heading into Week 15.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop