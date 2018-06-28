Edwards isn't guaranteed to make the Raiders roster ahead of the 2018 season, Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Edwards has missed 18 games in three seasons since Oakland made him a second-round pick in 2015. Even when healthy, the Florida State product hasn't provided the type of impact the team likely expected from him, notching just 5.5 sacks and 71 tackles in 30 games. The Raiders could save over $1.2 million in cap space by letting him go, though the team would likely need to feel very comfortable with offseason additions Frostee Rucker and Tank Carradine to do so.