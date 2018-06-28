Raiders' Mario Edwards: On thin ice in Oakland
Edwards isn't guaranteed to make the Raiders roster ahead of the 2018 season, Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Edwards has missed 18 games in three seasons since Oakland made him a second-round pick in 2015. Even when healthy, the Florida State product hasn't provided the type of impact the team likely expected from him, notching just 5.5 sacks and 71 tackles in 30 games. The Raiders could save over $1.2 million in cap space by letting him go, though the team would likely need to feel very comfortable with offseason additions Frostee Rucker and Tank Carradine to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017