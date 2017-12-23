Raiders' Mario Edwards: Out Monday
Edwards (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Eagles, Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' official site reports.
Edwards will miss his second consecutive game while nursing an ankle injury. In his absence, look for Jihad Ward to step into a bigger role.
