Raiders' Mario Edwards: Records one sack Sunday
Edwards tallied three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
The sack brings Edwards' season total up to 2.5. It came on the second play of the game when he took down Trevor Siemian for a 10-yard loss. The 23-year-old saw the field for 44 snaps (69.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a similar workload going forward.
