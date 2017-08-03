Edwards (undisclosed) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list and participated in the Raiders' practice Thursday.

Edwards makes his training camp debut Thursday as he comes off a disappointing 2016 campaign in which he played just two games due to a nagging hip injury. His availability boosts the Raiders' pass rush alongside Khalil Mack (back) and Bruce Irvin, while Edwards figures to start at defensive end barring any setbacks.

