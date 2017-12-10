Raiders' Mario Edwards: Returns to game
Edwards went to the locker room to get his ankle taped up and will return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Edwards barely missed more than a series, and he'll come back in to rotate defensive snaps with Denico Autry.
