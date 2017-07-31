Edwards (undisclosed) sat out the Raiders' first padded practice of training camp Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Since landing on the non-football injury list Saturday, Edwards hasn't elevated his workload beyond working on the side with trainers, as he did Monday. A strained hip limited the defensive end to just two games last season, so the Raiders seem to be warranted with their approach toward Edwards. There's no telling when he'll be cleared for practice, but Monday's activity level is one of the first steps.