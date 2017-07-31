Raiders' Mario Edwards: Sits out Monday
Edwards (undisclosed) sat out the Raiders' first padded practice of training camp Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Since landing on the non-football injury list Saturday, Edwards hasn't elevated his workload beyond working on the side with trainers, as he did Monday. A strained hip limited the defensive end to just two games last season, so the Raiders seem to be warranted with their approach toward Edwards. There's no telling when he'll be cleared for practice, but Monday's activity level is one of the first steps.
More News
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Active Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Activated in advance of Week 16•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Hopeful to return in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Designated to return•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Begins side work at practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....