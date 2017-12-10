Edwards has a right ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Edwards rotates with Denico Autry at defensive end opposite of Khalil Mack, so Autry will take a bulk of the snaps if Edwards can't return. It's a troubling sign for the Raiders' defensive line, though, as they only have five healthy men to fill four spots.