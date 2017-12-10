Edwards has a right ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Edwards rotates with Denico Autry at defensive end opposite of Khalil Mack, so Autry will take a bulk of the snaps if Edwards can't return. It's a troubling sign for the Raiders' defensive line, though, as they only have five healthy men to fill four spots.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop