Raiders' Mario Edwards: Suffers right ankle injury
Edwards has a right ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Edwards rotates with Denico Autry at defensive end opposite of Khalil Mack, so Autry will take a bulk of the snaps if Edwards can't return. It's a troubling sign for the Raiders' defensive line, though, as they only have five healthy men to fill four spots.
