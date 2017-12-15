Raiders' Mario Edwards: Won't play Week 15
Edwards (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and barely missed any snaps, but did not participate in practice this week. Jihad Ward and Denico Autry should see increased snap counts at defensive end Sunday, although Autry is questionable with a hand injury.
