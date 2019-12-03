Play

Lee (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Monday.

Lee landed on IR after suffering the ankle injury Week 3 but will now rejoin the Raiders for the final four games of the season. The 24-year-old started two games before going down with the injury, but it's unclear what role he'll return to for the stretch run.

