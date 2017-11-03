Raiders' Marquel Lee: Deemed questionable for Week 9
Lee (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Lee has been sidelined for the Raiders' past three games with the sprained right knee, and though he was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week, it remains uncertain if that streak of absences will come to an end Sunday. If active for the Week 9 matchup, Lee would likely be slated for a reserve role at linebacker, assuming Cory James (knee), who is also listed as questionable, is able to play.
