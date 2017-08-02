Raiders' Marquel Lee: Earning first team reps in practice
Lee has earned first team reps in practice for three consecutive days after being promoted during the Raiders' training camp debut on Saturday, Scott Bair of CSNBayArea.com reports.
Lee, who's a 2017 fifth-round draft pick out of Wake Forest, spent much of his time with the second unit during the initial offseason program. Oakland's extremely inexperienced inside linebacker corps will allow for Lee to compete for a starting job, however, and so far he appears to have a jump on the competition. If the Raiders elect not to bring in a veteran free agent at the position, Lee has a shot at starting Week 1 barring any setbacks.
