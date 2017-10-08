Raiders' Marquel Lee: Exits Sunday with ankle injury
Lee was diagnosed with a right ankle injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
This was expected after Lee was carted from the Raiders' sideline earlier in the day. The 21-year-old was unable to put any pressure on the ankle as he left the field and will likely undergo medical testing within the next day or two as the Raiders look to determine the specifics of the injury.
