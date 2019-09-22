Lee suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against Minnesota and is questionable to return.

It's unclear how Lee suffered the injury, but it was during the Vikings' first drive of the game. He was being looked at in the medical tent following the drive, and as long as he's out, Kyler Wilber will likely see an increase in depth snaps at linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories