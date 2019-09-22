Raiders' Marquel Lee: Hurt early Sunday
Lee suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against Minnesota and is questionable to return.
It's unclear how Lee suffered the injury, but it was during the Vikings' first drive of the game. He was being looked at in the medical tent following the drive, and as long as he's out, Kyler Wilber will likely see an increase in depth snaps at linebacker.
